Mokibo iPad keyboard case with gesture control

Mokibo is a full-size keyboard for iPad Pro in which the keyboard surface also functions as a trackpad. Allowing you to easily use gestures and mouse the mouse cursor without leaving your hands the keyboard. Launched via Kickstarter early bird pledges are available from $79, with worldwide shipping expected to take place during November 2020. Early bird backers can benefit from a 53% saving off the recommended retail price of $170.

“In previous versions of Mokibo, the entire keyboard was a trackpad. With this design, you have to remove the left hand from the keyboard to use the trackpad. With the new Mokibo Folio, only the right side is used as the trackpad. Therefore, you can leave your left hand on the keyboard while using the trackpad with your right hand.”

“A precision touch sensor is located under the right half of the keyboard. Our technology automatically distinguishes between keyboard mode and mouse mode so that the mouse does not move while using the keyboard. Mokibo uses a pantograph keyboard, which is the most widely used type of keyboard in laptop computers, so it will have a familiar feel–providing comfort and enabling fast typing. The key travel distance is 1.3 to 1.5mm which is the most desirable distance for laptop computers.”

