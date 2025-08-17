iOS 26 Public Beta 3 & Beta 6 Re-Release: Bug Fixes and Performance

Apple has recently introduced iOS 26 Public Beta 3 alongside a re-release of iOS 26 Beta 6, both sharing the same build number (23A5318F). These updates deliver a combination of performance enhancements, minor feature updates, and bug fixes, offering a preview of the advancements in Apple’s mobile operating system. In addition to these iOS updates, Apple has also refined iPadOS, watchOS, and iOS 18.6.1, demonstrating its commitment to improving the user experience across its ecosystem. The video below from Zollotech gives us more details on what is included in the new betas.

Key Updates in iOS 26 Public Beta 3 and Beta 6

The latest iOS 26 betas focus on improving functionality and usability, with several notable updates:

Public Beta 3 includes a modem update designed to enhance connectivity, while the Beta 6 re-release does not incorporate this feature. Performance Stability: The system remains fluid and responsive, with no significant performance issues reported. Benchmark tests suggest further optimizations are likely in future updates.

The system remains fluid and responsive, with no significant performance issues reported. Benchmark tests suggest further optimizations are likely in future updates. Bug Fixes: Several minor bugs have been addressed, although some issues persist, particularly with features like Liquid Glass and Safari.

These updates reflect Apple’s focus on delivering a stable and reliable user experience while paving the way for future refinements.

Notable Features and Functional Enhancements

Apple has introduced several updates aimed at improving usability and enhancing the overall experience. Key changes include:

Faster connection times improve the overall experience, with live translation features potentially on the horizon, enhancing functionality for multilingual users. Journal App: A new splash screen highlights features like multiple journals, catering to users who rely on the app for organization and productivity.

These updates demonstrate Apple’s focus on refining its apps and interface to deliver a seamless and user-friendly experience.

watchOS 11.6.1: Enhancements and Compatibility

Apple has also released watchOS 11.6.1, which restores the blood oxygen sensor functionality for Series 9, Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the U.S. However, this feature remains incompatible with iOS 26 betas, indicating that additional updates will be required to ensure full compatibility across devices. This highlights Apple’s ongoing efforts to align its software updates across its ecosystem.

Performance and Battery Life

Initial performance benchmarks for iOS 26 Public Beta 3 and Beta 6 reveal consistent results, with no significant slowdowns or performance issues reported. Battery life appears to show signs of improvement, though further testing in real-world conditions is necessary to confirm these optimizations. Users can expect incremental enhancements in future updates as Apple continues to fine-tune its operating system.

What’s Next for iOS 26?

Apple’s development roadmap suggests the imminent release of iOS 26 Beta 7 and Public Beta 4, which are expected to introduce additional refinements and fixes. Furthermore, the highly anticipated iPhone 17 event, likely scheduled for early September, is expected to coincide with the public release of iOS 26 in mid-September. These upcoming milestones signal Apple’s dedication to delivering a polished and feature-rich operating system.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



