iOS 18 Top features and redesigned apps explored

If you like to learn more about the top features that will be included with the upcoming iOS 18 release in September.

Brian Tong has been hands-on with the latest iOS from Apple to bring you the new features aimed at enhancing customization, privacy, and user experience.

Home Screen Customization

iOS 18 offers extensive home screen customization options. You can now move app icons freely, allowing for a more personalized layout. Adjust the size and appearance of app icons to suit your preferences. The introduction of light, dark, and automatic modes ensures that your home screen adapts to different lighting conditions seamlessly. Additionally, the innovative Color Picker feature lets you match app icons with your wallpaper, creating a cohesive and visually appealing look.

Freely move and arrange app icons

Customize app icon size and appearance

Light, dark, and automatic modes for adaptive home screen

Color Picker to match app icons with wallpaper

Control Center Enhancements

The Control Center in iOS 18 is more customizable and feature-rich than ever before. You can rearrange the layout to prioritize the controls you use most frequently, making access to your favorite settings a breeze. Resize controls to fit your needs and integrate third-party app functionalities directly into the Control Center for seamless control. New features include:

Voice memo transcriptions for easy note-taking

Interactive flashlight widget with brightness and focus adjustment

Customizable layout and resizable controls

Integration of third-party app functionalities

Lock Screen Customization

Lock screen customization has also seen significant improvements in iOS 18. You can now change wallpaper modes between light, dark, and automatic settings, allowing your lock screen to adapt to different environments effortlessly. Customize control icons on the lock screen to quickly access the features you use most often, enhancing both functionality and aesthetics. These customization options give you greater control over your device’s appearance and usability.

iOS 18 Top Features that Matter

Privacy Features

Privacy remains a top priority in iOS 18, with several new features designed to keep your data secure. You can now lock individual apps using Face ID, adding an extra layer of security to your most sensitive information. The introduction of a hidden app section in the app library, accessible only via Face ID, allows you to keep certain apps out of sight, ensuring your privacy is maintained. These enhancements demonstrate Apple’s commitment to user privacy and data protection.

Photos App Changes

The Photos app has undergone a revamp in iOS 18, featuring a new layout that includes dedicated sections for memories, trips, and shared albums. An extra swipe is now required to access your full photo collection, making it easier to navigate through your cherished moments. These changes aim to provide a more organized and user-friendly experience, allowing you to relive your memories and share them with others effortlessly.

Messages App Updates

The Messages app in iOS 18 introduces several exciting new features to enhance your communication experience. Visual Tapbacks offer more expressive responses, allowing you to react to messages with engaging animations. The text scheduling feature enables you to compose messages and set them to be sent at a later time, ensuring you never forget an important message again. RCS messaging support improves compatibility with other platforms, making cross-platform communication smoother than ever. Additionally, new text effects add a playful touch to your messages, bringing your conversations to life.

Accessibility Features

iOS 18 includes important updates for accessibility, making the operating system more inclusive and user-friendly for individuals with diverse needs. Eye tracking support enables users with limited mobility to navigate their devices more easily, empowering them to interact with their iOS devices in new ways. Subtle animations for physical button presses provide visual feedback, enhancing the overall user experience for those with accessibility needs. These features demonstrate Apple’s commitment to creating an operating system that caters to all users, regardless of their abilities.

Apple iOS 18 Public Beta 1

While iOS 18 brings many exciting features, it’s important to note that some announced at WWDC 24, such as generative AI tools, are not yet available in the public beta. These highly anticipated features are expected to be released in future updates, further expanding the capabilities of iOS 18. Additionally, beta versions may have performance issues and bugs, so it’s advisable not to install them on your primary device to avoid any potential disruptions to your daily use.

iOS 18 public beta offers a range of new features that significantly enhance customization, privacy, and user experience. From the extensive home screen and lock screen customization options to the enhanced Control Center and privacy improvements, these updates are designed to make your iOS device more personal, secure, and intuitive.

The changes to the Photos and Messages apps, along with the new accessibility features, further demonstrate Apple’s commitment to providing a versatile and user-friendly operating system that caters to the needs of all users. As the public beta continues to evolve and more features are added, iOS 18 promises to be a significant step forward in the evolution of Apple’s mobile operating system.

