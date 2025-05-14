iOS 18.5: The 10 BEST Features for Your iPhone

Apple’s iOS 18.5 brings a series of updates aimed at enhancing your iPhone experience. While it may seem like a minor update at first glance, it introduces meaningful improvements in usability, customization, and accessibility. These updates are designed to refine how you interact with your device daily, offering both practical and aesthetic enhancements.In the video below, iReviews explores the most notable features and their potential to improve your iPhone experience.

Dynamic Pride Wallpaper

One of the standout features in iOS 18.5 is the Dynamic Pride Wallpaper, a visually engaging addition to your lock screen. This wallpaper evolves dynamically each time you unlock your device or when the always-on display is active. Beyond its vibrant appearance, this feature underscores Apple’s commitment to inclusivity and personalization. By offering a customizable and visually striking design, it allows users to express themselves while enjoying a more interactive lock screen experience.

Streamlined Apple Care and Warranty Access

Managing your device’s support and warranty has been simplified with the updated Apple Care and Warranty section in the Settings app. This feature now provides detailed coverage information at a glance, eliminating the need to navigate through multiple menus. Additionally, you can directly access the Apple Support app from this interface, making it easier to handle repairs, warranty claims, or general support inquiries. This streamlined approach ensures that managing your device’s health and support is more intuitive and efficient.

Back Tap Notifications

The Back Tap feature, which allows you to perform actions by tapping the back of your iPhone, has been enhanced with a notification banner. This addition confirms whether a back tap action was triggered intentionally or accidentally, providing greater clarity and control. You can enable or disable this feature in the Accessibility settings, tailoring it to your preferences. This improvement not only enhances usability but also reduces the likelihood of unintended actions, making the feature more reliable for everyday use.

Mail App Customization

The Mail app receives a subtle yet impactful update in iOS 18.5. Users can now toggle the display of contact photos directly within the app, streamlining the customization process. Previously, this required navigating through multiple settings, but the new update simplifies the experience, allowing you to adjust your email interface with ease. This small but thoughtful change enhances the app’s usability, making it more adaptable to individual preferences.

Satellite Calling for iPhone 13

For iPhone 13 users, iOS 18.5 introduces satellite calling, provided your carrier supports the feature. This functionality is particularly valuable in emergencies or areas with limited cellular coverage. By allowing communication in remote locations, satellite calling ensures you can stay connected when it matters most. This feature highlights Apple’s focus on safety and reliability, offering a critical tool for users who frequently travel or live in areas with inconsistent network coverage.

Enhanced Screen Time Features

Parental controls and device management see significant improvements in iOS 18.5, making it easier to monitor and manage screen usage. Key updates include:

Notifications when a managed device uses the Screen Time passcode, providing greater transparency.

A simplified management interface, allowing for easier navigation and control.

Customizable notifications for weekly reports and other alerts, offering more tailored insights.

These enhancements are particularly beneficial for parents and administrators, offering a more streamlined way to oversee device usage across multiple devices. By improving accessibility and control, these updates help users maintain healthier digital habits.

Apple TV Authentication via iPhone

Purchasing content on Apple TV is now faster and more secure with iPhone authentication. Instead of entering passwords or completing additional steps, you can use your iPhone to verify purchases seamlessly. This integration strengthens the Apple ecosystem, making transactions more convenient while maintaining robust security. By reducing friction in the purchasing process, this feature enhances the overall user experience for Apple TV users.

Additional Notes

iOS 18.5 is scheduled for release on May 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. While this update focuses on refining existing features, Apple is already testing iOS 18.6, with iOS 19 in early development. These future updates are expected to build on the foundation laid by iOS 18.5, introducing even more advanced capabilities. For now, iOS 18.5 offers a well-rounded set of improvements that cater to a wide range of user needs, from customization and accessibility to safety and usability.

Here are additional guides from our expansive article library that you may find useful on iOS 18.5 features.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals