iOS 18.4 Updates & Key Apple News This Week

Apple has introduced the iOS 18.4 beta 4 update, bringing a mix of new features and performance enhancements that underscore its dedication to improving the user experience. While the update offers improvements such as better battery life and enhanced system performance, some lingering issues remain unresolved. Beyond this release, Apple faces broader challenges, including legal disputes and financial pressures, which highlight the complexities of maintaining its leadership in the tech industry. Here’s a detailed look at the latest developments and their implications in a new video from Brandon Butch.

What’s New in iOS 18.4 Beta 4?

The iOS 18.4 beta 4 update introduces several notable changes designed to improve usability and performance:

Users now have the option to disable recent search history in Safari, providing greater privacy control .

. The removal of the Back Tap banner notification simplifies the interface for a more seamless experience.

Battery life and overall system performance have seen measurable improvements, enhancing day-to-day usability.

However, not all issues have been addressed. A persistent bug affecting iCloud Mail push notifications continues to frustrate some users. With the Release Candidate expected soon, the public release—likely arriving in early April—offers hope for further refinements and fixes.

Leadership Changes in Apple’s AI Division

In a significant leadership shift, Apple CEO Tim Cook has replaced John Giannandrea, the former head of AI, with Mike Rockwell, the visionary behind Vision Pro. This change signals Apple’s renewed focus on advancing its AI capabilities, particularly in improving Siri. Siri has long lagged behind competitors like Google Assistant and Alexa, and this leadership adjustment could mark a pivotal step toward closing that gap.

Despite this strategic move, Apple’s AI ambitions face challenges. A lawsuit alleging false advertising related to delays in Apple Intelligence casts a shadow over its progress. The outcome of this leadership change will be critical as Apple works to redefine its position in the competitive AI landscape.

iPhone 17: What to Expect

The upcoming iPhone 17 series is shaping up to deliver significant advancements, particularly in camera technology and design:

Pro models are expected to feature 48MP telephoto lenses and 12GB of RAM , enhancing both photography and overall performance.

and , enhancing both photography and overall performance. A redesigned camera layout for Pro models has been revealed through dummy units, hinting at a fresh aesthetic.

However, plans for a larger iPhone 17 Air have reportedly been canceled due to concerns over potential bending issues. These developments reflect Apple’s commitment to innovation while addressing critical structural challenges. The iPhone 17 series is poised to continue Apple’s tradition of pushing boundaries in smartphone technology.

Apple TV+: A Mixed Bag

Since its launch in 2019, Apple TV+ has invested over $5 billion annually in content, yet it continues to face financial hurdles, reportedly incurring $1 billion in annual losses. Despite these challenges, critically acclaimed shows like *Severance* have bolstered the platform’s reputation. The announcement of *Severance* Season 3 has generated excitement, offering a glimmer of optimism for the service.

However, Apple faces mounting pressure to justify its streaming investments in an increasingly competitive market dominated by established players like Netflix and Disney+. Balancing quality content creation with financial sustainability remains a pressing challenge for Apple TV+.

YouTube Playback Issues on iPhones

iPhone users have reported issues with low-quality video playback on YouTube, even when connected to strong internet networks. This problem has sparked widespread frustration among users, prompting YouTube to acknowledge the issue and commit to a fix. The incident underscores the challenges of maintaining seamless integration between third-party apps and Apple’s ecosystem.

Such issues highlight the importance of ongoing collaboration between Apple and external developers to ensure a smooth user experience. For now, affected users will need to wait for updates from YouTube to resolve the problem.

Foldable iPhone: Rumors and Reality

Speculation surrounding Apple’s first foldable iPhone continues to grow, with a potential release date projected for late 2026. Rumored features include:

Liquid metal hinges designed for enhanced durability and reduced crease visibility.

designed for enhanced durability and reduced crease visibility. Improved battery life to accommodate the demands of the foldable design.

However, the anticipated starting price of over $2,000 may limit its appeal to a niche audience. If realized, the foldable iPhone could represent a significant evolution in Apple’s product lineup. Its success will depend on Apple’s ability to balance innovative innovation with affordability and practicality.

