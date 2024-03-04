iOS 17.4 vs iOS 17.3.1 (Video)

The anticipation is building for Apple’s next big software rollout, iOS 17.4, expected to hit iPhones within the next 48 hours. For those eager to understand how this update compares to its predecessor, iOS 17.3.1, we’ve got you covered. Drawing insights from a detailed video analysis, we delve into the performance enhancements and tweaks that iOS 17.4 brings to the table.

Firstly, it’s thrilling to note that iOS 17.4 is just around the corner, with the Release Candidate (RC) version already making waves. This gives us a near-final glimpse of what to expect, setting the stage for an exciting comparison with iOS 17.3.1. We should have the release of the final version of iOS 17.4 this week.

Wi-Fi Performance: A Closer Look

Connectivity is crucial, and the Wi-Fi performance test offers intriguing insights. While iOS 17.4 showcases slightly improved download speeds, upload speeds remain consistent with iOS 17.3.1. This suggests that although improvements are minor, they contribute to a more reliable and persistent Wi-Fi connection, enhancing user experience.

CPU Performance: The Heart of the Matter

In the realm of processing power, Geekbench 6 reveals that iOS 17.3.1 edges out iOS 17.4 slightly in both single-core and multi-core scores. Despite these differences being marginal, they highlight the nuanced balance Apple strives for between performance and new features.

Navigating Bugs and Stability

No update is without its quirks, and iOS 17.4 is no exception. A notable bug causes widgets and icons to vanish from the home screen sporadically. However, this does not overshadow the overall smoothness and stability of the operating system, reassuring users about the update’s reliability.

Battery Life: Endurance Tested

Battery longevity is paramount for users, and the 48-hour battery life test sheds light on this aspect. iOS 17.3.1 provides slightly better battery performance, with an extra 10 to 20 minutes of on-screen time compared to iOS 17.4. Nonetheless, the difference is minimal, ensuring that iOS 17.4 still stands strong in terms of battery life.

As the official release of iOS 17.4 looms on the horizon, the excitement among iPhone users is palpable. This comparison not only highlights the incremental improvements and adjustments Apple has made but also reassures users of the company’s commitment to enhancing the iOS experience with each update. Whether it’s the subtle boost in Wi-Fi connectivity, the slight tweaks in CPU performance, or the overall system stability, iOS 17.4 is poised to offer a refined user experience.

You will be pleased to know that despite the minor bugs and the slight decrease in battery life, the update promises to maintain the high standards of performance and reliability that iPhone users have come to expect. If you are wondering how these changes will impact your daily usage, rest assured that the transition from iOS 17.3.1 to 17.4 will be smooth, with benefits that outweigh the drawbacks.

As we await the official rollout of iOS 17.4, this comparison serves as a guide to what users can anticipate. Apple continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with its software updates, ensuring that each version of iOS enhances the user experience, even if it’s in small, incremental ways. Stay tuned for the update, and prepare to enjoy the latest improvements Apple has in store for your iPhone, iOS 17.4 is expected either today or tomorrow.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



