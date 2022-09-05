iOS 16 beta 8 more details (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16 beta 8 to developers and they also released iOS 16 public beta 6 to public beta testers.

The two releases are essentially the same software and they bring a range of new features to the iPhone. We previously saw some videos of the software in action and now we have another one.

The new video below from Zollotech gives us another look at the new iOS 16 beta 8 and the iOS 16 public beta 6 software and its latest features.

iOS 16 will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone, this includes a new Lock Screen and a range of customizable widgets. The iPhone 14 will come with an always-on display which should make use of these new widgets.

Another new feature is the new Lock Down mode which is designed to protect your device if you are facing security issues. There will be a range of updates for many of Apple apps like Safari, Mail, FaceTime, Maps, and many more.

Apple is holding their iPhone 14 press event this week, the event takes place this Wednesday the 7th of September. We should find out when the new iOS 16 software update is being released at the event.

There will be four models of the iPhone this year, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Pre-orders of the new iPhones should start this Friday the 9th of September and the handsets should go on sale the following Friday the 16th of September.

The new iOS 16 beta 8 and iOS 16 public beta 6 are now available to download from Apple’s developer website and their public beta website.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

