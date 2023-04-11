iOS 16.4.1 battery test (Video)

The new iOS 16.4.1 software update was released by Apple at the end of last week, the update fixes some bugs in Apple’s iOS and Apple also released iPadOS 16.4.1 for the iPad at the same time.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 16.4.1 software in action and now we have another video, this o0nes gives us more details on the battery life in this latest update. The video is from iAppleBytes and it tests the battery life on a number of devices.

As we can see from the video the test is run on the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE from 2020, the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13. As we can see from the video there are some minor battery life improvements on some devices in this latest software update.

It is recommended that you install this latest update on your iPhone as it has various bug fixes, you can see the release notes for the update from Apple below.

iOS 16.4.1 provides important bug fixes and security updates for your Mac, including:

• Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations

• Siri does not respond in some cases



For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes





