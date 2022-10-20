iOS 16.1 Release Candidate, more details (Video)

The new iOS 16.1 Release Candidate was released by Apple earlier this week, this is basically the final beta of the software.

Assuming that no issues are found in the new Release Candidate, then this is the version of the software that will be released to everyone. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us another look at some of the new features coming in the iOS 16.1 software update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone in this software update. This will include the ability to completely delete the Apple Wallet app from your iPhone.

Another new feature is the Live Activities for the Lock Screen this will show live sports scores and more on your Lock Screen. This feature will also be integrated within the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro models. From what we have seen so far this looks like a really useful feature, especially on the new iPhone 14 Pro range of handsets.

The new iOS 16.1 Release Candidate is now available for developers to try, we are expecting the software to be released next week along with some other updates.

Apple has said that they will release iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura next Monday the 24th of October, we are also expecting to see these other updates at the same time. We should also get the new watchOS 9.1 software update along with the iOS 16.1 update.

Source & Image Credit Brandon Butch



