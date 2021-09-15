iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are coming on the 20th of September

Apple unveiled the new iPhone 13 range and some new iPads at their press event yesterday. Now we have details on when iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will be released.

Apple will release iOS 15 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15 for the iPad on Monday the 20th of September, this is the same week that the new iPhones will go on sale. The new iPhone 13 handsets will be available from Friday the 24th of September.

Apple’s iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this will include the new Focus Mode, SharePlay and many more.

Focus mode designed to help you focus, it does this by letting you decide what notifications are important and which ones are not. This is an interesting feature and we are looking forward to finding out more details about how it works.

The SharePlay feature is designed to let you watch movies and TV shows with your friends over FaceTime, you can watch the exact same thing at the same time with your friends if you are in different locations.

Here is a list of devices that will be getting the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software updates.

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st gen)

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPod touch (7th gen)

We will have more details about the new software updates for the iPhone and the iPad when they are released next week.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

