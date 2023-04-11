iOS 15.7.5 and macOS 11.7.6 released

Apple has released a number of software updates for older Apple devices that are not eligible to be updated to the latest software, these include iOS 15.7.5 for the iPhone, macOS 11.7.6 Big Sur, and macOS 12.6.5 Monterey. The last update we had for these devices was iOS 15.7 back in September of last year.

Last week Apple released iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1 and macOS Ventura 13.3.1, these updates fixed some security vulnerabilities in macOS and also in iOS and iPadOS, the new updates listed above apparently fix the same security issues for older devices.

The new iOS 15.7.5 software update is now available for the iPhone, you can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device. You can install the new macOS software updates from the Apple Menu on your Mac. These included the IOSurfaceAccelerator vulnerability and also a Webkit vulnerability, both of these have now been fixed with these software updates.

These updates do not include any new features, their main objective is to patch a number of security vulnerabilities, so it is recommended that you install the updates on your devices.

Apple is also working on a number fo new betas for its current range of devices, we have so far had one beta of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5, we are expecting the second beta to be release this week, possibly later today.

Source MacRumors





