iOS 14 battery life tested against iOS 13, iOS 12, iOS 11 and iOS 10 (Video)

Apple’s iOS software landed this week, we have already seen some speed tests of the OS and now we have a battery life test.

The video below put the new iOS 14 up against iOS 13, iOS 12, iOS 11 and iOS 10 on the iPhone 6S, lets find out which handset features the best battery life.

As we can see from the video in the battery life tests the handset running iOS 10.3.3 lasted the longest with a time of 3 hours 32 minutes, this was then followed by the device running iOS 11.4.1.

Next up was iOS 14 with a time of 3h 04 minutes, followed by iOS 13.7 with a time of 3h 3 minutes and finally iOS 12.1 with a time of 1 hour 53 minutes. It looks like the battery life of iOS 14 is very similar to that of iOS 13.7, this of course may vary by device.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

