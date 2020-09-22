iOS 14.2 Beta 1 vs iOS 14 speed test (Video)

Apple’s iOS 14 landed last week and Apple also recently released their first beta of iOS 14.2 and now see have a speed test of iOS 14.2 Beta 1 vs iOS 14.

In the video below we get to see run on a number of devices, if you wan to see a specific device the iPhone SE starts at 00, the iPhone 6S 06:32, the iPhone 7 12:41, the iPhone 8 18:49 and the iPhone XR 24:40.

As we can see from the video there are no major speed improvements in the new beta of iOS 14.2 over iOS 14 in either the boot up times or the apps.

Apple has only just released the first beta of iOS 14.2 so it will be a while before the final version of the software lands, this will probably happen some time this month.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

