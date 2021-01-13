iOS 12.5.1 battery life and speed test (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 12.5.1 for older devices and now we have a battery life test and a speed tests of the OS compared to iOS 12.5.

The iOS 12.5.1 software update was released for the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, first gen iPad Air, iPad Mini 2 and 3 and the 6th gen iPod Touch.

In the video below the software is tested on the iPhone 5S and iPhone 6 in both the speed tests and the battery life is tested on the iPhone 6.

As we can see from the video there are no major speed improvements in the new iOS 12.5.1 software over the previous iOS 12.5 software. As we can see from the video the battery lasted around 5 minutes longer in the new version of iOS.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

