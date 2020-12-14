Invisibel automatic bike helmet

A unique automatic bike helmet has launched via Kickstarter this month is the form of the Invisibel. Which springs into action at the first sign of trouble while riding your bike. Offering 360° full head protection the system May 2021 not be for everyone, but is capable of protecting your head in under 0.1 of a second when needed, thanks to its automatic trigger mechanism.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $414 or £309. If the Invisibel helmet Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Invisibel helmet project view the promotional video below.

“The helmet construct consists of seven lightweight safety bars that spread out to enclose the entire head including the face and neck. A Kevlar-sheet on the top covers the gaps between bars, offering seamless protection of the top of the head. Given the all-embracing nature of the helmet, it also delivers comprehensive protection of the cervical spine by preventing over-twisting of the head upon angular impact. As the invisibel system is integrated into a backpack with back cushions and a robust inner casing, the spine is also optimally guarded.”

“Two pretensioners along the shoulder straps of the backpack tighten around the shoulders upon helmet activation to pull the construction into place. This guarantees precise opening of the helmet over the cyclist’s head. By utilizing the mechanism behind seat belts, the pretensioners and therefore the position of the expanded helmet can not be changed by force. By properly folding the helmet back into its casing, the pretensioners regain their original state. “

The invisibel helmet is integrated into an easy-to-handle backpack that offers enough space for all the necessary items of daily life. For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Invisibel helmet crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

