IoTa Arduino Internet of Things prototyping platform for developers

A new Arduino compatible development platform board will soon be available via the Crowd Supply website, offering an easy way to carry out Internet of Things prototyping. The IoTa is an open source, reference design, prototyping platform created for developers to rapidly test and move applications to market.

“The IoTa is an end use certified Internet of Things module useable worldwide on the NB-IoT and CAT-M bands. IoTa makes connectivity simple and enables embedded applications to access peripherals and sensors through an array of GPIO pins and serial interfaces. The on-board microcontrollers implement user and system functions separately for ease of development. Battery management includes charging and fuel gauge functions, making IoTa ideal for low power applications. IoTa comes complete with antenna, usb cable and Hologram SIM card. Hologram also offers a free developer account to test your design and develop your portal. Other carriers’ SIM cards are supported as well.”

IoTa has a wide variety of lightweight, powerful, remote Internet of Things applications, here a rea few examples : Cellular carrier scanner: with a suitable SIM card, the IoTa can scan available carriers and report signal strength. Grid monitoring: coupled with the ADE9078 from Analog Devices, create a polyphase energy meter with cloud connectivity. Drone operation: the IoTa is light enough and powerful enough to allow drone sensing of air quality. Soil moisture monitor: remotely sense your garden’s water requirements. Water plants remotely: in conjunction with the above, control your sprinkler system remotely. Remote power outlet: turn on an AC outlet from anywhere. Tank monitor: monitor liquid levels remotely.

“IoTa features a separate system processor and user processor. This frees the developer from having to design in a processor to run user code. Code development on the Arduino IDE simplifies the engineering design cycle and dramatically shortens the concept to completion time.”

For full specifications of the IoTa Internet of Things prototyping platform and to register your details to be kept up-to-date with news and when the board is available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website follow the link

Source : Crowd Supply

