Intel Xeon E-2300 Micro-ATX server motherboard

TYAN has this week introduced its new Intel Xeon E-2300 processor based Micro-ATX server motherboard specifically created to provide users with enhanced performance greater PCIe support and faster memory speeds and is a perfect solution for entry-level servers in data centres and multiaccess Edge computing servers in 5G networks.

The TYAN Tempest CX S5560 has been designed to provide an entry-level server motherboard designed in Micro-ATX form factor supporting single Intel Xeon E-2300 processor, four DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, three PCIe slots, up to eight SATA 6G ports, two NVMe M.2 slots, and dual 10GbE onboard LAN ports. The new Intel Xeon E-2300 processor increases performance for single-socket entry servers, with up to 8 cores, 16 threads and Intel Turbo Boost technology frequencies up to 5.1 GHz to deliver essential performance and manageability for entry-level, bare metal server offerings.

TYAN S5560 motherboard features a standardised form factor making it easy to fit in a rackmount or pedestal chassis for a variety of applications such as core servers in SMB, multi-access edge computing servers in 5G networks, and service access servers in a CSP environment explains TYAN.

“TYAN’s Tempest CX S5560 server motherboard based on Intel Xeon E-2300 processor is optimized for cloudand edge computing applications. By utilizing Intel’s features of increased DDR4 speeds, double M.2 slots, and PCIe 4.0 capabilities, TYAN’s customers can get outstanding performance and maintain their competitiveness with cost-effective benefit” said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation’s Server Infrastructure Business Unit.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by TYAN for the Micro-ATX motherboard, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TYAN

