Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit Beast Canyon compact gaming PC

Intel have released their new Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit codenamed “Beast Canyon” offering users a highly modular desktop PC and specifically to provide a “phenomenal experience for gaming, streaming and recording” explains the press release. Equipped with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors, support for full-size discrete graphics cards and a full range of I/O ports, the Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit will be officially launching sometime during Q3 2021 with prices starting from $1,150 to $1,350 for Intel Core i7 and Intel Core i9 kits respectively.

Featuring the power of the 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor eight cores, 16 threads, and up to 5.0 GHz frequency the small compact computer features dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, Intel Wi-Fi 6E, a 2.5-gigabit Intel Ethernet port, and a 650-watt internal power supply. Kits are also available with an unlocked Intel 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and all CPUs can be supported by up to 64 GB of dual-channel memory together with a wide variety of different storage options thanks to the inclusion of four M.2 slots. No computer would be complete without some RGB which is featured in the chassis and replaceable RGB front logo means each kit can have its own signature design inside and out.

“Compact Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kits are designed to provide powerful, immersive gaming experiences. For performance, connectivity, and modularity, the Intel NUC 11 Extreme kit delivers massive performance with a small footprint. The highest-performing Intel NUC yet delivers a premium and size-optimized PC package for creating innovative desktops suited to gamers’ unique performance needs. Packing the latest hardware components into a tiny 8-liter case, the Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit is loaded with features typically found in much larger gaming rigs and offers customizable design options.”

Source : Intel

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals