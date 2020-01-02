Intel NUC 10 mini PC now available from $679

Those of you that have been patiently waiting for the Intel NUC 10 Mainstream Kit reference : NUC10i7FNH to be made available will be pleased to know that it is now retailing at $679. The Intel NUC 10 slim version is also available preloaded with Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 Pro operating system featuring a 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB NVMe SSD of storage depending on your requirements. The slimline version is identical in specification to the taller version but will not accommodate a 2.5 inch drive.

Features of the Intel NUC 10 mini PC include :

– Intel NUC10I7FNH Core i7 System Features

– 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10710U Processor (12MB Cache, up to 4.70GHz)

– Intel UHD Graphics, Up to 7.1 surround audio, Intel i219-V Gigabit LAN

– Supports up to 64GB DDR4 Memory

– Intel WiFi 6 AX200, Up to 2.4Gbps and Dual Mode Bluetooth 5.0

– M.2 Solid State Drive and/or 2.5″ SATA Hard Disk Drive or Solid State Drive Storage

– Dimensions: 4.60W x 4.40D x 2.00H (Inch) 117 mm x 112 mm x 51 mm

Source :Fanless Tech

