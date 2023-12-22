BIOSTAR MS-J6412 Intel fanless passive cooled small form factor PC

The industrial computing sector has recently seen the launch of BIOSTAR’s new compact Intel fanless PC, efficient, and high-performance system, the MS-J6412. This system is a testament to BIOSTAR’s commitment to innovating and meeting the growing demands of modern industrial computing. The MS-J6412 is not only compact and efficient, but it also packs a powerful punch in terms of performance, making it an ideal choice for a variety of industrial applications.

One of the key features of the MS-J6412 is its compact design. Measuring just 160 x 130 x 52 mm, this system is an ideal solution for workspaces where space is at a premium. Despite its small size, the MS-J6412 does not compromise on performance. It is powered by the Intel Elkhart Lake SoC J6412 quad-core processor and supports up to 32 GB DDR4 memory, offering excellent performance and capability. This powerful performance in such a compact design is a clear demonstration of BIOSTAR’s commitment to delivering high-quality, space-saving solutions for industrial computing.

Intel fanless PC

In addition to its compact design and powerful performance, the MS-J6412 also stands out for its energy efficiency. With a power consumption of just 0.03kW per hour during regular operations, this system is designed to minimize energy usage. Moreover, its fanless design ensures silent operation, making it an unobtrusive addition to any workspace. This combination of energy efficiency and silent operation is a testament to BIOSTAR’s commitment to creating environmentally friendly, user-friendly solutions.

The MS-J6412 also boasts comprehensive networking capabilities. It supports 4G/5G SIM cards and a WiFi module for seamless wireless connectivity. In addition, it features four COM ports and dual Intel 2.5 GbE LAN Ports for robust networking. These features make it a versatile and adaptable solution for a wide range of industrial applications, including Gateway, KIOSK Systems, Network Communication Devices, Gate Sensors, IoT Systems, and edge AI.

Visual capabilities are another key feature of the MS-J6412. It supports 4K resolution and dual-monitor setups, with HDMI and VGA ports, and Intel UHD graphics for vivid visual outputs. This makes it an ideal solution for applications that require high-quality visual displays.

Specifications :

Intel ElkHart Lake SoC Processors. (J6412, QC, Max Speed up to 2.6GHz, 10W)

Low power consumption

Fanless embedded PC Noiseless

Supports 4K monitors and dual-monitors output

Supports daul Intel 2.5GbE LAN

With com port connection, it is convenient to use POS or special equipment

Supports 4G/5G SIM card for IOT computer devices

The Intel fanless PC MS-J6412 is a compact, efficient, and high-performance industrial computing system that is set to revolutionize the sector. With its powerful performance, energy efficiency, comprehensive networking capabilities, and high-quality visual outputs, it is an ideal solution for a wide range of industrial applications. Now available in the market, the MS-J6412 is a testament to BIOSTAR’s commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions for modern industrial computing.



