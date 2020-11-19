Intel’s Enpirion power management business sold to Mediatek

Intel has this week announced the sale of its power management chip business Enpirion to Mediatek for the sum of $85 million. Envision provides an integrated high-frequency power solution for FPGA circuits, SoC, CPU, and ASIC. Offering power management tools for hardware that is most likely powered by a battery and is responsible for power conversion, distribution, detection, and other power management in the electronic equipment system.

The acquisition was done through Mediatek’s subsidiary Richtek and aims to improve the overall scale of operations of the Taiwanese manufacturer. The sale follows on from the sale of the Intel’s smartphone modem business to Apple last year. With the launch of the new Apple M1 processor and the AMD Zen 3, Intel will need to start innovating quickly to make sure it doesn’t lose any more ground to competitors.

“MediaTek has been actively developing its ASIC business recently and has also obtained an order from Google to integrate the Intel Enpirion product line, which can provide a more complete solution for its layout in the server market, and expand more solutions by integrating existing 5G chips.” explains the My Fix Guide website.



Source : GSM Arena : TPU : MFG

