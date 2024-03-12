Intel releases Continuous Profiler to increase CPU performance

Intel has introduced Continuous Profiler, an open-source optimization tool developed by Intel Granulate, aimed at improving CPU performance by identifying inefficiencies in real-time. The tool is designed to assist developers, performance engineers, and DevOps teams in pinpointing and resolving production bottlenecks and optimization opportunities. Many developers and IT professionals face the challenge of optimizing CPU performance to ensure their applications run efficiently. But what if there was a tool that could help you pinpoint exactly where your CPU usage could be improved?

Intel has stepped up to the plate with an innovative solution. They’ve released an open-source tool called Continuous Profiler, developed by Intel Granulate, which is designed to help you enhance CPU performance. This real-time profiler is a powerful ally in identifying and fixing CPU inefficiencies, which can lead to better application performance and a more satisfying user experience.

“Continuous Profiler has been at the heart of what we’ve been doing at Intel Granulate. By helping developers identify bottlenecks in the code, businesses can optimize their applications more easily and effectively,” said Asaf Ezra, general manager of Intel Granulate. Determining why central processing units (CPUs) are busy is a routine task for performance analysis in any testing and production environment. Continuous Profiler delivers a flame graph of the hottest code paths. “This visualized view makes it immediately obvious where CPU is consumed so you can find cost savings, eliminate bottlenecks, improve throughput, and reduce latency and performance regressions,” said Brendan Gregg, Intel Fellow. “In today’s complex environment, however, flame graphs can unearth so many performance wins that it becomes laborious to apply them all. Intel Granulate automates this task, allowing companies to realize these performance wins now and in the future as Intel develops more optimizations.”

You can now take advantage of Continuous Profiler at no cost. This move by Intel shows their dedication to fostering an open ecosystem and driving innovation forward. The tool isn’t just a theoretical concept; it’s already being put to good use by companies like ironSource, ShareChat, and Snap Inc. Their use of Continuous Profiler is a clear indication of its practical benefits in the real world.

Intel Continuous Profiler

One of the standout features of Continuous Profiler is its unified flame graph view. This view merges data from various profilers to give you a comprehensive picture of runtime inefficiencies. Having this kind of detailed insight is crucial for quickly tackling issues related to CPU consumption. By addressing these issues, you could see a reduction in costs and an improvement in performance.

If you’re working in a containerized environment, Continuous Profiler has something special for you. It comes with native Kubernetes filters, which allow for an in-depth analysis of CPU performance across different deployments and regions. This is a boon for DevOps teams who are on a mission to fine-tune their operations.

The profiler isn’t limited to just one or two programming languages; it supports a wide array. This means you can easily integrate it with Intel Granulate’s continuous optimization services, no matter what language your project is in. This broad compatibility is a key factor in ensuring that Continuous Profiler can be adopted by a diverse range of software development projects.

Intel doesn’t take security lightly, and Continuous Profiler is no exception. It’s been certified with SOC2, meeting the high-security standards you’ve come to expect from Intel. And Intel isn’t stopping there. They plan to keep improving the tool by listening to feedback from the open-source community.

To show their support for the open-source community, Intel will be making an appearance at KubeCon EU. They’ll be showcasing their enterprise software solutions and connecting with attendees through two dedicated booths. It’s a great opportunity for you to see Continuous Profiler in action and learn more about how it can benefit your projects.

Intel’s Continuous Profiler is more than just a tool; it’s a valuable resource for developers and IT professionals who are serious about improving application performance. By providing an efficient way to analyze and optimize CPU usage, it has the potential to make a significant impact on the field of CPU performance optimization. So, if you’re looking to give your applications a boost and streamline your CPU usage, Continuous Profiler might just be the solution you’ve been searching for.

Image Credit : Intel



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals