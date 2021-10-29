BIOSTAR Z690 motherboard range for Intel 12th gen processors

Following on from the launch of the new Intel 12th gen processors, BIOSTAR has introduced its new Intel Z690 series motherboards specifically created to run the latest Intel 12th gen CPUs and offering three ATX motherboards to choose from the Z690 VALKYRIE, Z690A VALKYRIE and RACING Z690GTA depending on your budget and requirements. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by BIOSTAR, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“The latest Z690 VALKYRIE and Z690A VALKYRIE motherboards are top-of-the-line flagship motherboards from BIOSTAR. Featuring PCIe- 5.0 support, the motherboards deliver the ultimate hardware compatibility in the market. It also comes with additional features like the 20-phase power design that provides continuous stable power across all components enhancing the performance and durability of the system greatly. Additionally, the new Z690 VALKYRIE is DDR5 compatible, designed to extract maximum performance out of the latest RAM modules.”

“With a unique new armor design adorning VALKYRIE’s signature gold and pink battle lines, the Z690 VALKYRIE and the Z690A VALKYRIE motherboards are far superior to the rest of their competition. The new heat dissipation system built into the armor gear PCB cover, contains BIOSTAR’s proprietary fins heat sink, providing an active cooling solution with its full-copper base and metal backplate. The VALKYRIE series motherboards are the most desirable motherboards in the market.”

“Furthermore, the new RACING Z690GTA motherboard is ideal for gamers and content creators. With visually stunning features and high-end functionality, the new it is great for any use case. Featuring a 17-phase power design and some great additions like BIOSTAR’s VIVID LED DJ, BIOSTAR RGB SYNC, and the LED ROCK ZONE functionality, the new RACING Z690GTA motherboard is the jack of all trades in the motherboard world.”

Source : BIOSTAR

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals