Instagram to share revenue with its creators on IGTV and Live video

Instagram has announced that it will start to share revenue with its creators of videos on IGTV and Instagram Live.

This will start next week and at first it will be available with 200 people that they have already approved and Instagram will share 55 percent of the revenue with creators.

Starting next week, we are introducing ads in IGTV, our long-form video destination. We want to support creators’ investment in IGTV by sharing advertising revenue with them.

IGTV ads will initially appear when people click to watch IGTV videos from previews in their feed. The video ads will be built for mobile and up to 15 seconds long. We’ll test various experiences within IGTV ads throughout the year – such as the ability to skip an ad – to make sure the final result works well for people, creators and advertisers.

