Inkplate 6 Wi-Fi enabled e-paper display updated with wealth of new features



The development team at by E-radionica responsible for creating the awesome Inkplate 6 e-paper display have this week announced a wealth of new updates have been rolled out to the e-paper display and its Arduino library. The newest library is always available from the official repo and it is now available from Library manager in Arduino IDE. One of the major improvements is the way files are organised with support for JPG/JPEG/BMP/PNG images, dithering for all types of pictures, bug fixes, and more. The team are also developing a larger 9.7 inch e-paper display aptly named the Inkplate 10.

– Modes renamed from monochrome and greyscale to BW and grey to avoid confusion

– Most of the code rewritten to be more reusable

– Fixed code formatting and start header comments

– Functionality nicely split into classes

– Fixed problems with some displays not powering on and some displays were damaged

– Slight speed increase of all drawing functions

– Examples renamed to improve portability

– Added a few other examples (including one the community made):

– Spotify status display: show what’s currently playing on your Spotify account, with artwork and remaining time to play

– Game of Life (by claud9999): a classic

– Maze generator: want to have some fun? Fire up the maze generator and solve some puzzles. You can use pencil and eraser on e-paper screen.

– Mandelbrot set: enjoy the Mandelbrot set on your Inkplate screen.

– Added new functions:

– drawImage() – Draws JPG/PNG/BMP from SD card, web, or memory, using dithering or not – all in one function. See the docs, as some old image drawing images are marked deprecated.

– Improved some functions

– drawPolygon() – now much faster

– Still 100% Adafruit GFX compliant

For more information and to purchase the Inkplate 6 e-paper display from $99, jump over to the official product page on the Crowd Supply website by following the link below.

Source : E-radionica

