iNixie Nixie Tubes now available for your projects

The revival and production of nixie tubes for modern projects is a fascinating journey into the past, where technology and nostalgia intersect. The original nixie tubes, electronic devices used for displaying numerals or other information using glow discharge, were popular in the mid-20th century before the advent of LED displays. Today, nixie tubes are experiencing a resurgence, thanks to companies like iNixie, who have dedicated years to reproducing these vintage devices for modern applications.

Nixie tubes are unique in their construction and operation. Each tube contains a wire-mesh anode and multiple cathodes shaped like numerals or other symbols. When a voltage is applied between the anode and a particular cathode, the gas around the cathode ionizes, causing it to glow and display the shape of the cathode. The tubes generally contain a low-pressure mixture of gases like neon, argon, or krypton, which are responsible for the glow when ionized.

Because they are vacuum-sealed, Nixie tubes can have a long operational life, often exceeding 20 years if operated under specified conditions. However, they are more fragile and consume more power compared to modern display technologies like LEDs and LCDs. Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the fresh project from roughly $71 or £60 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Using our DGM01 tubes, we have created this stunning clock. It boasts an incredibly slender profile, achieving a remarkable thickness of just 11mm! In order to compress the thickness to the utmost, we made several improvements and spent half a year in research and development to reach this outcome.”

Despite these drawbacks, the aesthetic appeal of nixie tubes is undeniable. They have found a resurgence in niche applications like vintage-style clocks, calculators, and other custom-built devices that aim to capture a certain “steampunk” or “retro” vibe. This resurgence is largely due to the efforts of companies like iNixie, who have rediscovered and reproduced mid-20th century nixie tubes for modern projects.

iNixie’s journey into the production of nixie tubes was not without its challenges. The company had to develop a high-precision automated lathe for consistent production, and implement automated exhaust and inflation devices for quality assurance. Despite being novices in the field, the team at iNixie was open to feedback and refined their production process over three years. Their dedication to quality and authenticity is evident in their provision of a five-year warranty for the DGM01 nixie tubes.

“Moreover, we custom-made a complementary stainless base for the clock, making it look even more perfect. The polished stainless steel ring, paired with a frosted texture base and complemented by the gentle glow, stands as a perfect fusion of ancient technology and modern aesthetic science. We are very proud to design such an outstanding product, allowing more people the opportunity to experience the warmth emanating from the glow.”

The revival and production of nixie tubes for modern projects is a testament to the enduring appeal of vintage technology. As we continue to advance in the digital age, it’s comforting to know that there’s still a place for the warm glow of a nixie tube. Whether you’re a hobbyist looking to add a retro touch to your project, or a collector seeking to preserve a piece of technological history, the availability of nixie tubes from companies like iNixie opens up a world of possibilities.

Assuming that the iNixie funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the iNixie Nixie Tubes project analyze the promotional video below.

The resurgence of nixie tubes is a fascinating blend of past and present, where vintage aesthetics meet modern technology. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the old ways still have a place in our high-tech world. With companies like iNixie leading the way, the future of nixie tubes looks bright indeed.

“We offer three different styles of bases. The first one is deep space gray, representing calmness and wisdom. The second one is blade silver, symbolizing nobility and eternity. The third one is rose pink, denoting youth and passion.”

