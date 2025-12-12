INIU Christmas 2025 Gift Guide: Power, Performance, and Festive Surprises for the Holiday Season

The holiday season is the perfect time to share gifts that are both thoughtful and genuinely useful — the kind of presents that continue adding value long after Christmas morning. This year, INIU is putting a festive spotlight on portable power with two standout products designed for travelers, creators, commuters, and anyone who wants fast, reliable charging on the go. Alongside these holiday-ready devices, the brand is also launching a month-long Advent Calendar packed with prizes and exclusive rewards.

If you’re looking for tech gifts that combine innovation, smart design, and everyday practicality, INIU’s 2025 Christmas lineup deserves a place on your shopping list. Here’s a closer look at the brand, its holiday campaign, and the products that are set to make excellent stocking stuffers and under-the-tree surprises.

A Quick Introduction to INIU

Founded in 2014, INIU has grown into a global name in portable energy solutions, now reaching more than 40 million users across 174 countries. The company’s focus has always been the same: deliver reliable energy that helps people stay connected, productive, and prepared for whatever the day brings.

Its engineering-first approach has resulted in patented technologies like TinyCell™ and HyperStack™, enabling compact designs without sacrificing performance. INIU’s products have earned recognition from major industry awards, including Red Dot, iF Design, and CES Innovation Awards. INIU also prioritizes sustainability through reduced plastic packaging, recycling initiatives, and a target of 30% cut in carbon emissions by 2025.

It’s a combination of innovation, design, and responsibility that makes INIU particularly relevant this holiday season.

INIU’s Online Advent Calendar: Daily Surprises All December

December 12th –January 10th (00:00 PST)

Open the Advent Calendar (Link active starting Dec 12th)

To bring extra excitement to the 2025 holiday season, INIU is launching an Online Advent Calendar that gives visitors one digital door to open each day throughout December. Each box contains a reward or surprise, ranging from physical gifts to digital perks. Prizes include:

INIU power banks and chargers

Gift cards from $5 to $250

A $100 Amazon Gift Card

Discount coupons and seasonal gift items

A rare 2026 INIU Product Tester Pass, offering monthly access to upcoming INIU devices

It’s a fun, interactive way for tech fans to celebrate the countdown to Christmas — and potentially snag a powerful holiday gift along the way.

INIU Pocket Rocket P50: A 10,000mAh Power Bank in a Holiday-Friendly Size

Official Website

Amazon

Power banks are one of the most useful and universally appreciated tech gifts you can give. INIU’s Pocket Rocket P50 makes the choice even easier with a color for everyone on your list, designed to be the personalized, one-size-fits-all solution for friends, family, travelers, and students. The P50 packs serious charging performance into a surprisingly small frame, making it an ideal stocking stuffer for anyone who relies on their devices daily.

Compact Form, Big Power

At just 3.3 × 2.0 × 1.0 inches and around 160g, the P50 is one of the smallest 10,000mAh 45W power banks on the market — roughly the size of two stacked macarons. This ultra-compact footprint makes it easy to slip into pockets, handbags, backpacks, or travel kits without adding bulk.

Fast Charging for Modern Devices

The P50 delivers 45W max output, giving it enough power to fast-charge smartphones, tablets, handheld game consoles, and more. It can bring a phone from low battery to around 73% in just 25 minutes and recharge itself fully in just two hours. It also supports charging three devices simultaneously, making it ideal for people who juggle multiple gadgets.

Smart Engineering Inside

INIU has built the P50 using the latest generation of its TinyCell Pro battery architecture, designed for maximum density and efficiency. Additional engineering enhancements include:

Multi-tab battery cells for improved energy conversion

for improved energy conversion NVIDIA-grade inductor components to reduce heat and increase runtime

to reduce heat and increase runtime 0.5mm ultra-thin display showing real-time battery information

showing real-time battery information 18-layer SmartProtect system to protect device battery health

to protect device battery health Built-in e-marker cable with support for Samsung Super Fast Charge 2.0

It’s the kind of thoughtful engineering that makes the P50 a gift people will actually use — every day.

Holiday Pricing

US: $32.99 → $28.05 with 15% off code (INIU site)

$32.99 → $28.05 with 15% off code (INIU site) EU: €39.99 → €33.99

€39.99 → €33.99 UK: £32.99 → £28.05

Amazon listings offer comparable prices, with fluctuating seasonal discounts.

INIU SnapGo W31-E1: A Foldable 3-in-1 Qi2 Wireless Charger for Travelers

Official Website

Amazon

If you want to give a gift that adds instant convenience to someone’s daily routine, the SnapGo W31-E1 is an excellent choice. This compact Qi2-certified wireless charger folds neatly into a pocket-sized form and offers fast, high-efficiency charging for up to three Apple devices at once.

Travel-Friendly Design

The SnapGo is 18% smaller than a standard mouse (3.9 × 2.4 × 0.8 inches) and folds into a slim profile that’s perfect for bags or jacket pockets. Its soft edges and minimalist aesthetic also give it a premium, professional look — ideal for travelers or remote workers.

Qi2 15W High-Efficiency Charging

As a Qi2-certified charger, the W31-E1 offers true 15W fast wireless charging for iPhone 12–17 models. Apple Watch users get dedicated 5W charging, bringing an Apple Watch S10 to 63% in about 30 minutes. AirPods can charge simultaneously, creating a clutter-free, all-in-one power setup.

Clean, Cable-Free Convenience

One of the charms of the W31-E1 is its magnetic alignment system, which locks devices securely in place. It reduces cable mess, keeps nightstands tidy, and creates a sleek, travel-friendly charging experience.

Holiday Pricing

US: $39.99 → $33.99 with INIU discount code

$39.99 → $33.99 with INIU discount code EU: €49.99 → €42.49

€49.99 → €42.49 Amazon US: $39.99 → $35.99

Final Thoughts

INIU is closing out 2025 with a festive blend of innovation, design, and holiday cheer. The P50 is an impressively compact and powerful stocking stuffer, while the SnapGo W31-E1 offers a clean and convenient wireless charging solution for anyone in the Apple ecosystem. Paired with INIU’s Advent Calendar — filled with daily prizes and exclusive rewards — the brand’s Christmas lineup delivers both practical value and a sense of fun throughout the season.

If you’re looking for thoughtful, easy-to-gift tech accessories this Christmas, INIU’s holiday range is an excellent place to start.



