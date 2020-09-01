Infinix Zero 8 smartphone unveiled

Infinix has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Infinix Zero 8 the handset comes with a 6.85 inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.

The Zero 8 is powered by a Helio G90T mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, plus a microSD card slot.

The device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 33W fast charging plus a range of high end cameras.

On the rear of the device there is a quad camera setup, this includes a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth.

On the front of the device there is a dual camera setup for Selfies which includes a 48 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera.

You can find out more details about the new Infinix Zero 8 over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Infinix

