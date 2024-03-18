Infinix NOTE 40 smartphones launched

Infinix has launched its latest range of smartphones, the Infinix NOTE 40 series, and the range is made up of the NOTE 40, NOTE 40 Pro, NOTE 40 Pro 5G. The handsets come with Infinix’s All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology.

The NOTE 40 Series ushers in a new era of charging technology with its introduction of All-Round FastCharge 2.0, powered by the debut of Infinix’s very own Cheetah X1 processor. This innovative chip is designed to seamlessly integrate advanced power management features such as high-accuracy power measurement, enhanced voltage safety checks, and adaptable support for various usage scenarios, guaranteeing superior charging performance and a broad spectrum of functionalities.

Specifically, the NOTE 40 Pro+ 5G model is equipped to support a staggering 100W Multi-Speed FastCharge capability, achieving a 50% charge in merely 8 minutes when in hyper mode, alongside offering specialized charging modes such as a low-temperature option and an intelligent mode to customize the charging experience. The series is also notable for its long-lasting battery life, with the high-capacity batteries designed to withstand up to 1,600 charging cycles while maintaining at least 80% of their original capacity. Additionally, the series steps up its game with a 20W Wireless Magcharge feature, setting a new benchmark in its category.

The series further enriches the charging ecosystem with the introduction of the Infinix MagKit, designed to enhance the convenience of magnetic charging. This kit encompasses a set of accessories including the MagCase for the phone, the MagPad charging pad, and the MagPower magnetic power bank. It incorporates Extreme-Temp Tech, ensuring efficient charging performance even in chilling conditions as low as -20 °C, making it a perfect companion for cold climates. The Bypass Charging 2.0 feature is particularly noteworthy for its ability to direct the charging current straight to the phone’s motherboard when engaged in power-intensive activities like gaming or streaming videos, thus mitigating the risk of overheating. The series also introduces the capability for reverse charging, allowing users to power other devices either wired or wirelessly at a rate of up to 10W. Lastly, it supports the PD3.0 charging protocol, enabling the phone’s charger to also charge laptops, streamlining the need for carrying multiple chargers.

“The Infinix NOTE 40 Series represents a significant advancement in charging technology, transforming the power experience. With our proprietary Cheetah X1 chip at its core, All-Round FastCharge has entered a new era, offering features like multi-speed charging and extreme temperature charging. We’ve also introduced the innovative MagCharge accessory kit, providing a seamless charging ecosystem for users. These advancements unlock the full potential of the NOTE 40 Series, enabling users to stay powered up all day, in any scenario, and in any weather, ” Weiqi Nie, Product Director at Infinix.

You can find out more details about the new Infinix NOTE 40 range of smartphones over at the Infinix website at the link below, the handsets will be available from tomorrow.

Source Infinix



