Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G smartphone unveiled

Infinix has launched a new Android smartphone, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G and the device comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. We previously got to see the 5G version of the handset.

The display on the handset features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 mobile processor.

The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, if you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot for expansion.

The new Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G comes with a 5000 mAH battery and it features 33W fast charging, the handset features a range of cameras. There is a single camera on the front of the device and two rear cameras.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 108-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel deoth camera.

The new Infinix Note 12 Pro will come in a choice of three colors, blue, white, and black and the device will apparently retail for $199.99 between the 18th and 22nd of July. This appears to be a discounted price.

Source GSM arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals