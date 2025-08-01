iOS 18.6 Essential: 12 Settings You Can’t Afford to Ignore

The release of iOS 18.6 brings a range of enhancements and features designed to improve your iPhone’s functionality. However, to fully use these updates, it’s essential to adjust specific settings. These changes can significantly enhance your device’s security, privacy, battery life, and overall performance. As the final major update before iOS 19, configuring these settings ensures your iPhone operates at its best. In the video below, iReviews explores 12 critical settings you should review and modify immediately.

1. Automatic Updates

Keeping your iPhone updated is vital for maintaining security and performance. iOS 18.6 simplifies this process by offering automatic updates for the operating system, security patches, and system files. Allowing this feature ensures critical fixes are installed promptly without requiring manual intervention. To activate automatic updates:

Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update .

> > . Enable options for automatic updates, including Security Responses and System Files.

This proactive measure minimizes vulnerabilities and ensures your device remains up to date.

2. Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence customizes your iPhone’s functionality based on your usage patterns, but fine-tuning these settings can help you maintain control. For example:

Adjust Siri suggestions to reduce unnecessary notifications and distractions.

Refine app recommendations to align with your preferences and avoid excessive data usage.

Go to Settings > Siri & Search to personalize these features, striking a balance between convenience and privacy.

3. Battery Optimization

Battery life is a top priority for most users, and iOS 18.6 provides tools to help you manage it effectively. Key adjustments include:

Disabling Clean Energy Charging if you prioritize faster charging over energy efficiency.

if you prioritize faster charging over energy efficiency. Allowing Optimized Battery Charging to prolong your battery’s lifespan by reducing wear during charging cycles.

Visit Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging to configure these options and maximize battery performance.

4. Location Services

Location tracking can drain your battery and raise privacy concerns. To manage this effectively:

Turn off location services when they are not needed.

Set app-specific permissions to allow location access only when necessary.

Disable unnecessary system services, such as time zone settings and system customizations.

These settings can be adjusted under Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services, helping you conserve battery life and protect your privacy.

5. Privacy Controls

iOS 18.6 introduces enhanced privacy tools, allowing you to safeguard sensitive data more effectively. To protect your information:

Review app permissions for features like the camera, microphone, and Bluetooth.

Disable unnecessary analytics and app tracking to limit data sharing.

These adjustments not only enhance your privacy but can also improve your device’s overall performance.

6. Face ID and Passcode

Strengthening your device’s security is crucial. With iOS 18.6, you can restrict access to features like the notification center, control center, and wallet when your iPhone is locked. To configure this:

Go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode .

> . Toggle off access to sensitive features while your device is locked.

This ensures your personal data remains secure, even if your phone is lost or stolen.

7. Audio Output Management

Protecting your iPhone’s speakers and your hearing is essential. iOS 18.6 allows you to set a volume limit for audio output, preventing hardware damage and promoting healthier listening habits. Adjust this setting under Settings > Sounds & Haptics.

8. App Update Control

Automatic app updates can consume battery and data unnecessarily. Instead, consider disabling this feature and updating apps manually when connected to Wi-Fi. To do this:

Go to Settings > App Store .

> . Toggle off App Updates.

This approach gives you greater control over your device’s resources while making sure apps are updated at your convenience.

9. Storage Management

Running out of storage can slow down your device and hinder performance. To free up space:

Disable automatic podcast downloads under Settings > Podcasts .

> . Manually delete unused apps, large files, or duplicate photos and videos.

These steps ensure your iPhone has sufficient storage for essential tasks and updates.

10. Background Process Management

Background App Refresh allows apps to update content in the background, but it can drain your battery and consume resources. To optimize performance:

Disable this feature for non-essential apps under Settings > General > Background App Refresh.

This adjustment ensures your battery is reserved for critical tasks and extends its overall lifespan.

11. Notifications Management

Excessive notifications can be distracting and impact battery life. iOS 18.6 allows you to customize notification settings for each app. To manage this:

Go to Settings > Notifications .

> . Review and adjust notification preferences for individual apps.

This helps you stay focused while conserving battery life and reducing interruptions.

12. Safari Privacy Settings

Enhancing your online privacy is easier with Safari’s updated settings in iOS 18.6. To limit how websites track your browsing activity:

Enable Prevent Cross-Site Tracking to block tracking across different websites.

to block tracking across different websites. Turn on Block All Cookies to prevent websites from storing unnecessary data on your device.

These options can be found under Settings > Safari, helping you maintain a more private browsing experience.

By reviewing and adjusting these 12 settings, you can significantly enhance your iPhone’s security, privacy, and performance with iOS 18.6. From allowing automatic updates to fine-tuning battery optimization and privacy controls, these changes empower you to take full advantage of Apple’s latest update. Take a few minutes to configure these settings today to ensure your device operates at its peak potential.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



