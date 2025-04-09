iOS 18.4: How to Get BIG Lock Screen Widgets on Your iPhone

If you’ve ever found the default lock screen widgets on your iPhone too small or limited, iOS 18.4 introduces a solution that significantly enhances your experience. With the help of the “Active Day” app, you can now integrate full-size, customizable widgets that improve both functionality and visual appeal. These widgets allow you to transform your lock screen into a dynamic and personalized hub for essential information. The video below from iDeviceHelp will walk you through the process of adding these widgets and highlight their benefits.

Why Full-Size Widgets Are a Valuable Upgrade

Apple’s standard lock screen widgets are compact and often provide only basic information. While they serve their purpose, they may not meet the needs of users who require more detailed, actionable data at a glance. Full-size widgets address this limitation by offering a broader and more comprehensive view of critical information.

For example:

Weather Updates: Instead of just showing the current temperature, a full-size widget can display hourly forecasts, precipitation chances, and wind speeds.

Instead of just showing the current temperature, a full-size widget can display hourly forecasts, precipitation chances, and wind speeds. Calendar Integration: A larger calendar widget can showcase your entire day’s schedule, rather than just the next event.

By upgrading to full-size widgets, you can turn your lock screen into a powerful tool for managing your day efficiently. This enhanced functionality ensures that the information you need is always accessible without requiring you to unlock your phone.

Steps to Add Full-Size Widgets to Your Lock Screen

Adding full-size widgets to your iPhone’s lock screen is straightforward. Follow these steps to customize your lock screen with the “Active Day” app:

Press and hold your lock screen to enter the customization mode.

Tap the “+” icon to open the widget selection menu.

Download and install the “Active Day” app from the App Store if you haven’t already.

Open the app to explore its full-size widget options.

Select a widget, customize it to your preferences, and add it to your lock screen.

For instance, you can replace a small weather widget with a full-size one that provides detailed forecasts or swap a basic calendar widget for one that displays your entire day’s agenda. These customizations make your lock screen more informative and tailored to your daily needs.

Features of the “Active Day” App

The “Active Day” app is specifically designed to enhance your lock screen experience. Its features ensure that you can maximize the utility of full-size widgets. Key highlights include:

Free and Subscription Options: The app offers a free version with access to one widget, while a subscription unlocks multiple widgets and advanced customization features.

The app offers a free version with access to one widget, while a subscription unlocks multiple widgets and advanced customization features. Customizable Widgets: Choose from a variety of widgets, including weather, calendar, and reminders. Each widget can be tailored to display specific information, such as weather updates for selected cities or events from specific calendars.

Choose from a variety of widgets, including weather, calendar, and reminders. Each widget can be tailored to display specific information, such as weather updates for selected cities or events from specific calendars. Real-Time Updates: Widgets refresh dynamically, making sure that the information displayed is always accurate and up-to-date.

These features make the app a versatile tool for users who want their lock screen to reflect their priorities and streamline their daily routines.

Dynamic Island and Live Activity Integration

For users with newer iPhone models featuring the Dynamic Island, the “Active Day” app offers additional functionality. Widgets can be displayed within the Dynamic Island, providing quick access to critical information without unlocking your phone.

Examples of Dynamic Island integration include:

A calendar widget that shows your next appointment in real-time.

A weather widget that updates dynamically as conditions change.

Additionally, the app supports live activity widgets, which update continuously to reflect real-time changes. For instance:

A reminders widget can adjust as you complete tasks, keeping your to-do list current.

A weather widget can provide live updates on temperature and precipitation throughout the day.

This integration enhances the usability of your iPhone, making it easier to stay informed and organized.

Advantages of Full-Size Widgets

Upgrading to full-size widgets offers several practical benefits that improve both the functionality and aesthetics of your lock screen. These include:

Enhanced Visual Appeal: Larger widgets provide a polished and personalized look, making your lock screen more visually engaging.

Larger widgets provide a polished and personalized look, making your lock screen more visually engaging. Improved Accessibility: Essential tools like weather updates, reminders, and calendars are available at a glance, reducing the need to unlock your phone and navigate through apps.

Essential tools like weather updates, reminders, and calendars are available at a glance, reducing the need to unlock your phone and navigate through apps. Time-Saving Features: Quickly access critical information, such as your daily schedule or real-time weather updates, without unnecessary steps.

For example, if you’re preparing for a busy day, a quick glance at your lock screen can provide all the information you need to plan effectively. This convenience helps you stay on top of your tasks and appointments with minimal effort.

Subscription Options: Free vs. Paid

The “Active Day” app offers a flexible pricing model to cater to different user needs. Here’s a breakdown of the available options:

Free Version: Includes access to one widget, allowing you to explore the app’s features without any cost.

Includes access to one widget, allowing you to explore the app’s features without any cost. Subscription Plan: Unlocks multiple widgets and advanced customization options, ideal for users who want a more comprehensive experience.

This tiered approach ensures that both casual users and those seeking advanced functionality can find a solution that fits their preferences and budget. Even the free version provides significant value, making it a worthwhile addition to your iPhone.

Transform Your Lock Screen with Full-Size Widgets

With iOS 18.4 and the “Active Day” app, your iPhone’s lock screen can become a dynamic and personalized tool for managing your day. Full-size widgets offer a new level of functionality, allowing you to access detailed weather updates, comprehensive calendar views, and real-time reminders directly from your lock screen. Whether you choose the free version or opt for the subscription plan, the app provides a range of features to enhance your lock screen experience. By integrating these widgets, you can streamline your daily routine and make your iPhone even more useful and efficient.

