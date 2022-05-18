ICECO JPPro a portable fridge that requires no ice

If you are searching for a way to keep your food and drinks cool while away from the grid you may be interested in the ICECO JPPro a portable fridge that is capable of cooling your favorite beverage down to a -4 Fahrenheit if needed without the need for any ice. The JP Pro Series uses Secop compressor as its main cooling system, and ICECO provides a 5 year warranty on compressor.

The Danfoss/Secop compressor is known worldwide for its high quality performance, reliability, low power consumption and very low noise. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $479 or £386 (depending on current exchange rates).

“ICECO has been focusing on the development and production of portable refrigerators for the past decade, providing pre-installed refrigerator solution for countless automotive manufacturers. But, what’s the most ideal refrigerator for short trips or off-road adventures? This portable refrigerator has to be convenient with a size suitable for most car models, easy to move and carry around, works steadily for a long time and maintains the ideal temperature to keep the ingredients fresh in the box.”

Portable fridge

Assuming that the ICECO JPPro funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the ICECO JPPro portable fridge project review the promotional video below.

Features :

– Portable Fridge & Freezer, -4℉~68℉ cooling range, best solution to freeze your ice-cream and keep your essential daily food fresh.

– Reversible Lid Design, access the fridge by opening the lid from each side or completely take off the whole lid, no need to worry about how to place the fridge in your vehicle.

– Optional On & Off UV Sterilizer; Max & Eco Mode; 3 Battery Protection Level; Anti-EMC System

“ICECO JP Pro provides you a solution to keep your essential food fresh without needing ice. There is nothing better than taking an ice cold drink right after an exhausting journey in the summer heat. You can set the desired temperature at -4℉~68℉ cooling range. Whether you need to refrigerate or freeze, the JP Pro can do it! “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the portable fridge, jump over to the official ICECO JPPro crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

