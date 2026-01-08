I Bought a Coffee With Rokid’s AI Glasses at CES 2026

By the third day of CES, you’ve seen every version of the future promised on a screen. Surprisingly, what you don’t often see is technology working the way it’s supposed to.

That’s what caught my attention at Rokid. I wasn’t there to watch a presentation. I was handed a pair of their newest Rokid Ai Glasses Style, asked what I wanted to drink, and was told, “Just order and pay with the glasses.”

So I did.

Ordering Without My Phone

The coffee counter at the Rokid booth looked like any CES pop-up café. While wearing the Style, I placed my order via voice interaction.

“Hi Rokid, pay for my coffee”.

The experience was deliberately minimal: no visual overlay (unless I was wearing the AR/HUD version of the Glasses), no confirmation screen floating in front of me. A short audio prompt confirmed the order details.

What struck me immediately was how normal it felt. This was closer to talking to someone next to you and nodding in agreement. The glasses didn’t demand attention but stayed in the background.

Paying Hands-Free, Phone-Free

To complete the purchase, I confirmed payment directly through the glasses. There was no app switching, no awkward gesture. After my “voiceprint” confirmation. Done. The barista handed me the coffee.

That was it. This felt amazingly frictionless.

Smart glasses have been able to show things for years. What they’ve struggled to do is replace everyday actions in a way that feels easier than pulling out a phone. That subtlety matters. This suggests Rokid isn’t chasing novelty, but habit formation.

Ai Glasses Style: Designed to Stay Out of the Way

After wearing the Ai Glasses Style for a bit, I stopped thinking about them. At 38.5 grams, they felt closer to regular eyewear. There’s no display, which at first sounds like a limitation. But without visual overlays competing for attention, the interaction becomes voice-first and intent-driven.

Paying for a coffee is one of the most ordinary actions imaginable. If AI glasses can handle that smoothly, socially, and without spectacle, then they’re no longer experimental.

Walking Away With a Coffee and a Question

As I walked away from the booth, coffee in hand, I realized I wasn’t thinking about specs, or AI models, or ecosystems.

I was thinking: Would I do this again tomorrow?

And the honest answer was yes. Not because it felt impressive, but because it didn’t feel like anything at all. That may be the most convincing demo of AI glasses I’ve seen at CES 2026.



