Hyundai Tuscan plug in hybrid gets official

The car comes with a 13.8 kWh lithium polymer battery and a 66.9 kWh electric motor that produces a total of 265 PS and 350 Nm of torque.

The all-new Tucson Plug-in Hybrid will be equipped with a powerful and efficient powertrain. The system is based on the third generation 1.6-litre T-GDi Smartstream engine. This is paired with a 66.9 kW electric motor with a maximum torque of 304 Nm and a 13.8 kWh lithium polymer battery. Combined, the petrol engine and electric motor deliver 265 PS maximum power and 350 Nm maximum torque.

The all-new Tucson Plug-in Hybrid is also equipped with an Active Air Flap that adjusts air intake depending on the engine coolant temperature, vehicle speed, and more. The purpose of this function is to minimise air resistance and maximise fuel efficiency.

