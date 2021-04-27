Hyundai Kona N SUV unveiled

Hyundai have unveiled their new SUV, the Hyundai Kona N and this one comes with an impressive 280 PS which is 276 horsepower.

The car is powered by a 2.0 litre turbo GDI engine and it comes with an 8 Speed N DCT transmission, it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 5.5 seconds.

KONA N is not only the latest addition to Hyundai’s growing high-performance N lineup but is also the first N model with an SUV body style. It offers a winning combination of versatility, spirited acceleration, agility and racetrack readiness.

KONA N is a true hot SUV with the performance level of a hot hatch. It breaks the rule that SUVs are less fun to drive. As an N model, it goes beyond the limits of an ordinary SUV. KONA N can carve corners on the racetrack and bring excitement to everyday driving.

You can find out more information about the new Hyundai Kona N over at Hyundai at the link below, as yet the exact pricing has not been revealed.

Source Hyundai

