Hyundai Kona N gets an eight-speed wet-type dual-clutch transmission

Hyundai has announced the transmission that it will be fitting in the all-new Kona N SUV. The automaker says it’s the first high-performance SUV that will be available with an eight-speed, wet-type dual-clutch transmission known as the N DCT. The transmission is meant to provide enthusiasts with an engaging experience with the feel of a sequential manual gearbox with the convenience of a fully automatic transmission.

Hyundai’s Kona N DCT is a modified version of the 8DCT that the company developed in-house. Durability for the transmission has been enhanced to handle demands placed on it by high-performance vehicles. In the Kona N, the transmission will be fitted to a 2.0-liter turbo, direct-injected engine.

For Kona N duty, the transmission has specially-tuned gear ratios. The maker promises it will deliver faster shifting and support a host of exclusive driving features. The other vehicle that uses the N DCT in the Hyundai lineup is the Veloster N. Structurally, the transmission is similar to a manual making it similarly efficient power delivery and shifting response. Internally, it has a pair of electric oil pumps to reduce friction between moving parts for better cooling of the clutch and better torque transfer. It also has five driving modes, including Normal, Eco, Sport N, and Custom. It can be shifted manually using paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.

