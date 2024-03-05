Hyundai IONIQ 5 update adds new N Line Model and more

Hyundai is launching a new updated version of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and also a new model in the range, the IONIQ 5 N Line, which comes with a range of design updates, enhancements, and new features.

The new IONIQ 5 emerges in its latest iteration with a suite of upgrades that propel it further into the forefront of electric vehicle innovation. Among the most significant enhancements is the expansion of its battery capacity, growing from 77.4 kWh to an impressive 84.0 kWh. This increase not only signifies an advancement in energy storage but also translates to an extended all-electric driving range, pushing the boundaries of what drivers can expect from electric mobility.

From an aesthetic standpoint, the updated IONIQ 5 continues to make a bold statement. The exterior refinements are meticulously thought out, starting with a sophisticated V-shape garnish that adorns the vehicle’s front, complemented by restyled bumpers at both ends. These changes not only enhance the vehicle’s visual appeal but also affirm its strong SUV identity. Despite these exterior modifications, the IONIQ 5 retains its fundamental proportions, with only its length stretching an additional 20 mm to 4,655 mm, while its width, height, and wheelbase steadfastly hold their original dimensions.

You can find out more information about the new Hyundai IONIQ 5 over at Hyundai at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, although it is expected to be inline with the existing models.

Source Hyundai



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals