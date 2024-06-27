Hyundai INSTER EV Compact SUV Unveiled

The Hyundai INSTER EV is poised to transform the A-segment sub-compact urban electric vehicle market. This all-electric SUV features a targeted driving range of up to 355 km according to WLTP standards, making it an ideal choice for city dwellers seeking a reliable and efficient mode of transportation. The INSTER’s compact footprint belies its robust exterior design and surprisingly spacious interior, offering a perfect balance of maneuverability and comfort. With its advanced technology, comprehensive safety features, and exceptional EV capabilities, the Hyundai INSTER is set to become a catalyst in the world of urban mobility.

Pricing and Availability

Hyundai has announced that the INSTER will make its debut in Korea this summer, with subsequent launches planned for Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. While the majority of the vehicle’s equipment and technologies will be included as standard, customers will have the option to enhance their INSTER with additional convenience and design features. Pricing information will be released closer to the launch date, allowing potential buyers to plan accordingly. In an exciting development, Hyundai has also revealed that a more rugged, outdoor-focused variant called the INSTER CROSS will be joining the INSTER family in the near future, catering to those with a more adventurous lifestyle.

Advanced Technology and Safety Features

The Hyundai INSTER is equipped with a innovative technology package that ensures both driver and passengers remain connected, informed, and entertained throughout their journey. The vehicle features a 10.25-inch digital cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation, providing easy access to essential information and multimedia content. Additionally, a wireless charging dock ensures that mobile devices remain powered up without the need for cumbersome cables.

Safety is a top priority in the INSTER, with a comprehensive suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) designed to protect occupants and prevent accidents. These features include Surround View Monitor (SVM), which provides a 360-degree view of the vehicle’s surroundings, and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear (PCA-R), which helps prevent collisions when reversing. The Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM) enhances visibility by displaying a live feed of the vehicle’s blind spots on the infotainment screen. Other notable safety features include Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), and a host of additional advanced systems that work together to ensure a secure and confident driving experience.

Eco-Friendly and Efficient

The Hyundai INSTER excels in terms of eco-friendly flexibility and efficiency. With fast charging capabilities, the vehicle can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 30 minutes when using a 120 kW DC High-Power charging station. This rapid charging time ensures that drivers can quickly get back on the road without lengthy interruptions to their daily routines.

The INSTER is available with two battery options: a standard 42 kWh battery and an optional Long-Range 49 kWh battery. The latter offers an impressive driving range of up to 355 km on a single charge, making it suitable for both city driving and longer journeys. This extended range helps alleviate range anxiety and provides drivers with the confidence to tackle a variety of driving scenarios.

In addition to its efficient powertrain, the Hyundai INSTER also showcases the company’s commitment to sustainability through the use of eco-friendly materials in both its exterior and interior construction. By incorporating these sustainable elements, Hyundai aims to reduce the vehicle’s environmental impact throughout its lifecycle, from production to eventual disposal.

Specifications and Features

The Hyundai INSTER features an impressive array of specifications and features that set it apart from its competitors in the A-segment sub-compact urban electric vehicle market. With dimensions of 3,825 mm in length, a wheelbase of 2,580 mm, a width of 1,610 mm, and a height of 1,575 mm, the INSTER offers a compact yet spacious design that is well-suited to urban environments.

Inside the vehicle, occupants will enjoy ample head and leg room, with front head room measuring 1,028 mm (987 mm with sunroof) and rear head room at 982 mm. Front leg room is a generous 1,050 mm, while rear passengers have 885 mm of leg room at their disposal. The INSTER’s luggage space is also impressive, with 280 liters of capacity that can be expanded to 351 liters by sliding the rear seats forward.

The INSTER is available with a range of wheel options, including 17-inch alloy, 15-inch alloy, and 15-inch steel with wheel covers. The maximum tire size compatible with the vehicle is 205/45 R17.

In terms of performance, the INSTER’s standard 42 kWh battery offers a voltage of 266 V, a maximum power output of 71.1 kW (97 PS), and a top speed of 140 km/h. The Long-Range 49 kWh battery increases these figures to 310 V, 84.5 kW (115 PS), and 150 km/h, respectively. The standard model can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 11.7 seconds, while the Long-Range variant achieves this in 10.6 seconds.

The projected maximum driving range (WLTP) for the INSTER exceeds 300 km with the Standard Range battery, with a target of 355 km for the Long-Range model when equipped with 15-inch wheels. The projected consumption is an efficient 15.3 kWh/100 km when using 15-inch wheels.

Charging times for the INSTER are competitive, with an 11 kW AC on-board charger (OBC) as standard. The Standard Range model can be fully charged in 4 hours (16A), while the Long-Range variant takes 4 hours and 35 minutes (16A). Both models support 10-80% fast charging in just 30 minutes under optimal conditions when using High-Power Chargers (DC with a minimum output of 120 kW).

The Hyundai INSTER is equipped with an extensive array of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), ensuring a safe and convenient driving experience. These features include Surround View Monitor (SVM), Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear (PCA-R), Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 (FCA 1.5), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go, Highway Driving Assist 1.5 (HDA 1.5), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), Rear Occupant Alert (ROA), Parking Distance Warning (PDW) Front and Rear, and Rear View Monitor (RVM).

Customers can choose from a diverse palette of exterior colors, including Atlas White, Tomboy Khaki, Bijarim Khaki Matte, Unbleached Ivory, Sienna Orange Metallic, Aero Silver Matte, Dusk Blue Matte, Abyss Black Pearl, and Buttercream Yellow Pearl. Select colors (marked with an asterisk) are available in a two-tone scheme with a contrasting black roof. The interior is offered in two color options: Black, and a stylish Khaki Brown and Newtro Beige two-tone with full cloth trim.

Source Hyundai



