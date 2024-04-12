Hyundai i20 N Line S Starts at £24,180

Hyundai has revealed the pericing for their latest model in the UK, the Hyundai i20 N Line S. This sporty hatchback is designed to turn heads and ignite your passion for the road. Drawing inspiration from Hyundai’s high-performance N Brand, the i20 N Line S boasts a range of bespoke design elements that set it apart from the crowd. From the striking exterior accents to the meticulously crafted interior, every detail has been carefully considered to enhance your driving experience.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 1.0 turbocharged T-GDi engine that delivers an exhilarating drive. With the choice between a responsive 6-speed manual transmission or a smooth 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, you can tailor your driving style to your preferences. Whether you’re navigating city streets or tackling winding roads, the i20 N Line S offers a perfect balance of power and agility, ensuring an engaging and dynamic ride.

Pricing and Availability: The Hyundai i20 N Line S

The Hyundai i20 N Line S is not only a feast for the eyes but also a treat for your senses. With a starting price of £24,180, this sporty hatch offers exceptional value for its premium features. Step inside and indulge in the comfort of heated seats, which provide a cozy embrace during chilly mornings or cool evenings. The convenience of wireless phone charging ensures that your devices stay powered up without the hassle of cords.

When it comes to personalizing your i20 N Line S, you have a palette of ten striking colours to choose from. Whether you prefer the sophistication of Phantom Black or the boldness of Dragon Red Pearl, there’s a shade that reflects your unique style. For those who want to make a statement, the no-cost option of Mangrove Green Pearl is a head-turner. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, opt for the two-tone finish with a Phantom Black roof and door mirrors, adding a touch of contrast and flair to your ride.

Specifications of the Hyundai i20 N Line S

Engine: 1.0 turbocharged T-GDi

Power Output: 100PS

Torque: 172Nm (MT) / 200Nm (DCT)

Transmission Options: 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual clutch

Exterior: N Line design package, bespoke 17″ black N Line alloy wheels

Interior: N Line leather-wrapped steering wheel, gear knob, black N Line cloth seat trim with red stitch detail

Technology: 10.25″ drivers supervision instrument cluster, 10.25″ touchscreen satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™

Comfort: Heated front seats, multi-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, heated steering wheel

Audio: BOSE Premium sound system

Connectivity: Over-The-Air (OTA) map updates, front and rear USB-C ports

Safety: Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Follow Assist (LFA), ABS, FCA, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, AEB, TPMS

Colour Options: Ten available, including Mangrove Green Pearl

Source Hyundai



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals