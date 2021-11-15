HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse now available in new Colorways

HyperX has introduced two new Colorways designs for its Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse in the form of black and red, and white and pink finishes. Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse weighs just 59 g and features an ultralightweight honeycomb design enabling quicker movements and increased ventilation under your hand during those long gaming sessions.
The HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse features TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches together with six programmable buttons and onboard memory to save a custom profile using the freely available HyperX NGENUITY software. The gaming mouse is also equipped with four preset DPI settings : 400, 800, 1600, and 3200 DPI and is equipped with a Pixart 3335 sensor providing gamers with accurate tracking and native DPI settings up to 16,000 DPI.
HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse with lightweight honeycomb design
- Shape: Symmetrical
- Sensor: Pixart PAW3335
- Resolution: Up to 16000 DPI
- DPI Presets: 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI
- Speed: 450 IPS
- Acceleration: 40G
- Buttons: 6
- Left / Right buttons switches: TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switch
- Left / Right buttons durability: 60 million clicks
- Light effects: Per-LED RGB lighting
- Onboard memory: 1 profile
- Connection type: USB 2.0
- Polling rate: 1000 Hz
- Cable type: HyperFlex USB Cable
- Skate material: Virgin-grade PTFE
- Weight (without cable): 59 g
- Weight (with cable): 80 g
- Dimensions:
- Length: 124.2 mm
- Height: 38.2 mm
- Width: 66.8 mm
- Cable length: 1.8 m
The HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse is now available to purchase priced at $49.99
Source : HyperX
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.