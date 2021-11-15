HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse now available in new Colorways

HyperX has introduced two new Colorways designs for its Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse in the form of black and red, and white and pink finishes. Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse weighs just 59 g and features an ultralightweight honeycomb design enabling quicker movements and increased ventilation under your hand during those long gaming sessions.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse features TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches together with six programmable buttons and onboard memory to save a custom profile using the freely available HyperX NGENUITY software. The gaming mouse is also equipped with four preset DPI settings : 400, 800, 1600, and 3200 DPI and is equipped with a Pixart 3335 sensor providing gamers with accurate tracking and native DPI settings up to 16,000 DPI.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse with lightweight honeycomb design

Shape: Symmetrical

Sensor: Pixart PAW3335

Resolution: Up to 16000 DPI

DPI Presets: 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI

Speed: 450 IPS

Acceleration: 40G

Buttons: 6

Left / Right buttons switches: TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switch

Left / Right buttons durability: 60 million clicks

Light effects: Per-LED RGB lighting

Onboard memory: 1 profile

Connection type: USB 2.0

Polling rate: 1000 Hz

Cable type: HyperFlex USB Cable

Skate material: Virgin-grade PTFE

Weight (without cable): 59 g

Weight (with cable): 80 g

Dimensions: Length: 124.2 mm Height: 38.2 mm Width: 66.8 mm

Cable length: 1.8 m

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse is now available to purchase priced at $49.99

Source : HyperX

