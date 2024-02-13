Humble Bundle raises over $250 million for charities worldwide

Humble Bundle, the digital retailer known for selling bundles of games, books, and software, has made a significant impact by donating over $250 million to charities around the globe. This impressive figure is a testament to the power of the Humble community’s dedication to supporting important causes. Over the last year, the company’s 2023 Social Impact Report revealed that $14.4 million was given to more than 7,500 charities, making a difference in areas such as health, crisis relief, education, equity, and environmental sustainability.

The company was founded in 2010 by Jeff Rosen and John Graham, who introduced an innovative way to sell digital products. Customers could choose their price for the bundles, and a portion of the proceeds would go to charity. This approach has resonated with people worldwide, leading to a significant amount of charitable donations.

Humble Bundle fundraising

When you buy from Humble Bundle, you’re doing more than just adding to your digital library; you’re contributing to meaningful change in the world. For instance, over $5 million from the funds raised has gone to global crisis and disaster relief, providing vital help to those affected by emergencies. Health and well-being projects have also received a boost from these funds, with initiatives that tackle essential survival issues. Education, especially in STEM fields, has been another area where your purchases have made a difference, helping to provide resources and materials to communities that are often overlooked.

The company has also directed more than $1 million to environmental charities, supporting efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainability. Your role as a customer is crucial to this philanthropic story. Each purchase you make is part of a larger mission that has a real impact on people’s lives all over the world, proving that when we come together, we can create significant change.

Looking ahead, the future of Humble Bundle’s philanthropy looks bright. The company’s growth and the continued support from its community will only increase the reach and impact of these charitable donations. This will help build a more just and sustainable world for everyone.

The milestone of surpassing $250 million in donations is a clear indication of the strength and kindness of the Humble Bundle community. With ongoing support, the company will keep making a deep and lasting impact in various critical areas, showing that when we unite, we can make a substantial difference.

The Humble 2023 Social Impact Report highlights several direct results of last year’s fundraising:

Leaning in During Times of Crisis: Humble’s community and content partners helped raise over $5 million to address some of the most devastating tragedies worldwide, including the floods in Libya, the earthquakes in Morocco and the Türkiye-Syria region, the Maui fires, the humanitarian crisis in Israel and Gaza, and the conflict in Sudan, in addition to providing ongoing support in Ukraine and Haiti. Given the expeditious need for funding in crisis situations, Humble established a forward-fund initiative with longstanding charity partner Direct Relief, enabling funds to be raised and earmarked before a crisis or natural disaster occurs so they can be deployed faster than ever.

Promotion of Health and Well-being: Humble again directed a significant percentage of its total impact funds in 2023 toward charities whose work directly helped people survive—whether from disease, food and water insecurity, mental health issues, or other challenges. Partnering with charities such as The Global FoodBanking Network, charity: water, Active Minds, Prevent Cancer Foundation, SpecialEffect, The Trevor Project, and more, Humble is helping to ensure sustainable solutions that promote global well-being.

Providing Access to Knowledge: Through its work with charity partners such as Room to Read, Little Free Library, and First Book, Humble helped bring 36,437 diversity-positive books to schools and libraries. In addition, Humble’s efforts with the National Coalition Against Censorship and Every Library supported their focus on diversity and representation, and partnering with the Malala Fund and buildOn helped overcome gender, economic, and literacy barriers to education and resources.

Fighting for Fairness and Equity: Humble continued its support for equity and inclusion by promoting representation through its Black Game Developer Fund and through its partnership with organizations such as Gameheads. To combat the lack of access to STEM disciplines for women, Humble deployed a strategy of focusing on charities seeking to educate and empower girls from a young age up through those entering the workforce, including Girls Who Code, NPower, and the Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund.

Taking on Global Warming: Humble raised more than $1 million last year for charities committed to addressing some of the biggest contributors to climate change. Working with organizations at the forefront of meaningful environmental work, such as One Tree Planted, Coral Guardian, and Cool Effect, Humble mobilized its community in support of neutralizing carbon, preserving oceans and aquatic life, and renewing forests to make the world a healthier, more sustainable place.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals