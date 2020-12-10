UGREEN X-Kit folding hub stand and 5 port hub hits Indiegogo from just $49

Laptop users searching for an easy-to-use hub-stand, complete with a wealth of integrated connectivity, may be interested in a new crowdfunding campaign launched via the Indiegogo website this month. If you are looking to add extra connectivity to your laptop, as well as use the screen at a more ergonomic angle, you may be interested in the new hub-stand created by UGREEN called the X-Kit.

The unique X-Kit hub-stand allows you to connect peripherals to all five ports simultaneously, allowing you to maximise your productivity. Equipped with a high-definition HDMI port the X-Kit hub-stand supports 4K resolutions and synchronizes both audio and display, for a stutter and tear free viewing experience, says UGREEN. As you can see from the images and promotional video, once unfolded, the X-Kit hub-stand provides a stable working platform with connectivity easily accessible on the left-hand side. Users can choose between four ergonomic angles offering 15, 25, 30 and 33° of incline. Allowing you to relax whether you are reading, typing, drawing or using external displays, keyboards and mice. The hub-stand features 2 xUSB-A 3.0 ports, 1 x 4K HDMI port, 1 x SD, 1 x TF card reader and 1 x USB-C data delivery port.

Constructed from aircraft grade 6063 T5 aluminum the hub-stand and 5 port hub quickly and easily folds into a compact easy to carry form factor when not is use, and is small enough to fit in your pocket or bag. Weighing just 283 grams or 9.98 ounces, the hub-stand provides an ergonomic working environment with all your connectivity needs complete with support for 4K HDMI displays. A wealth of peripherals can also be connected to the integrated USB 3.0 connection, which supports data transmission and the hub is alos equipped with a handy SD and TF card reader.

The X-Kit hub-stand has this week launched via the Indiegogo crowdfunding website and is now available to purchase priced from just $49, offering a massive 50% saving off the recommended retail price while the campaign is in progress. If all goes to plan, the first batch of hub-stand will start shipping out to customers on December 20th 2020, with free shipping to most countries and regions worldwide included in the price.

UGREEN was formed back in 2012 and has since created a wide variety of innovative accessories for mobile devices, computers and digital lifestyle. Selling their products worldwide via online stores such as Amazon and worldwide partners. Since its inception the company has steadily grown into a brand trusted by over 40 million users worldwide and offers a large selection of high quality products from charging devices, phone, tablet and computer accessories, to home and automobile accessories.

“With our minimalist X-shaped structure consisting of double triangles, your laptop can breathe freely while staying stable at work. The skeleton made of premium aircraft-grade aluminum alloy is 65% lighter yet 25% harder than the average, lightweight and stable. Silky-touch sandblasting-oxidation processed surface, slip & crush-proof silicone bands, gently embrace the practical aesthetics that flows in our veins.”

“Redefine your space for a more efficient, comfortable, and healthy working environment, whether it’s at home, at a cafe, or the outdoors. With a 5-in-1 USB-C hub and a foldable hub-stand with 4 adjustable angles, you can improve productivity while maintaining a healthy posture anywhere.”

Features of the UGREEN X-Kit hub-stand include now available via Indiegogo from $49 :

– 5-in-1 USB-C hub

– Foldable hub-stand with 4 adjustable angles

– 4K HDMI display with 3D support

– Get up to 5Gbps high-speed data transmission

– Double read SD & TF card slots

– Foldable and portable

The X-Kit features a 5-in-1 USB-C hub, combined with a folding hub-stand, offering four ergonomic positions allowing you to maintain a healthy posture whether you are engaged in work or play. The X-Kit hub-stand and hub is now available to back via Indiegogo and a full list of pledges is available by following the link below.

Source : UGREEN

