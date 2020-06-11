Huawei P40 Pro+ lands in Europe 25th of June

The new Huawei P40 Pro+ will go on sale in Europe on the 25th of June and the handset will retail for €1,399 in Europe and €1,299 in the UK.

The handset comes with a 6.58 inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2640 x 1200 pixels and it is powered by a Kirin 990 mobile processor.

The device comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset comes with a range of high end cameras, these include a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup. The four rear cameras include a 50 megapixel camera, a 40 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel camera and a TOF camera.

Source GSM Arena

