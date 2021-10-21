Huawei Nova 9 smartphones launching tomorrow

Huawei launched their Nova 9 smartphones in China last month and now the handsets are coming to Europe, they will be made official tomorrow.

Huawei will be unveiling the new Nova 9 series of smartphones at a press event in Vienna, the event will take place at the Messe Wien Exhibition.

As a reminder the Nova 9 will come with a 6.57 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and the device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor.

The handset will come with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage.

The Huawei Nova 9 will feature Harmony OS 2.0 and it will come with a 42300 mAh battery and 66W fast charging that can charge the device fully in just 38 minutes.

The new Nova 9 will have a range of high end cameras, a single Selfie camera on the front and four cameras on the back. The four rear cameras will include a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The front camera on the new Nova 9 will be a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

We will have full details on the new Nova 9 smartphones and how much they will retail for in Europe when they are unveiled tomorrow.

Source GSM Arena

