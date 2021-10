Huawei Nova 9 smartphones launching tomorrow

Huawei launched their Nova 9 smartphones in China last month and now the handsets are coming to Europe, they will be made official tomorrow.

Huawei will be unveiling the new Nova 9 series of smartphones at a press event in Vienna, the event will take place at the Messe Wien Exhibition.

As a reminder the Nova 9 will come with a 6.57 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and the device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor.

The handset will come with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage.

The Huawei Nova 9 will feature Harmony OS 2.0 and it will come with a 42300 mAh battery and 66W fast charging that can charge the device fully in just 38 minutes.

The new Nova 9 will have a range of high end cameras, a single Selfie camera on the front and four cameras on the back. The four rear cameras will include a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The front camera on the new Nova 9 will be a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

We will have full details on the new Nova 9 smartphones and how much they will retail for in Europe when they are unveiled tomorrow.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more