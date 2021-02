Huawei Mate X2 is coming 22nd of February

Huawei has announced on Weibo that it will be launching a new smartphone on the 22nd of February, the Huawei Mate X2.

The handset is rumored to come with a dual screen folding display which measures 8.01 inches with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels, the secondary display with be 6.45 inch display that will feature a resolution of 2700 x 1160 pixels.

The Huawei Mate X2 will come with a HiSilicon Kirin 9000 processor and a range of RAM and storage options, it will also come with a range of high end cameras.

On the back of the device there will be a 50 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel secondary camera and a 12 megapixel and 8 megapixel camera. The device will also come with a 4400 mAh battery and 66W fast charging.

Source Myfixguide

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more