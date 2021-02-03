Huawei Mate X2 is coming 22nd of February

Huawei has announced on Weibo that it will be launching a new smartphone on the 22nd of February, the Huawei Mate X2.

The handset is rumored to come with a dual screen folding display which measures 8.01 inches with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels, the secondary display with be 6.45 inch display that will feature a resolution of 2700 x 1160 pixels.

The Huawei Mate X2 will come with a HiSilicon Kirin 9000 processor and a range of RAM and storage options, it will also come with a range of high end cameras.

On the back of the device there will be a 50 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel secondary camera and a 12 megapixel and 8 megapixel camera. The device will also come with a 4400 mAh battery and 66W fast charging.

Source Myfixguide

