More Huawei Mate X2 specifications revealed

It looks like we have some more details on the new Huawei Mate X2 smartphone, some more specifications for the handset have been revealed.

We previously saw details about the handset last year, the device is rumored to come with a folding display that will measure 8.01 inches and will have a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels.

There will also be a secondary display that will measure 6.45 inches and will have a resolution of 2700 x 1160 pixels.

The handset will apparently come with a Kirin 9000 processor and will have a range of high end cameras, this will include a 16 megapixel front camera for Selfies.

On the back of the device there will be a 50 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel secondary camera, a 12 megapixel and an 8 megapixel camera.

As soon as we get some more details on the new Huawei Mate X2 smartphone including a launch date for the device, we will let you guys know.

Source Weibo, GSM Arena

