Huawei Mate 40E 5G smartphone gets official

Huawei has added a new smartphone to its range with the launch of the Huawei Mate 40E 5G, the devcie comes with a 6.5 inch OLED display.

The display features a Full HD+ resolution and it comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, the device is powered by a Kirin 990W mobile processor.

The Huawei Mate 40E 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, there is also a 4200 mAh battery and 40W fast charging.

The device features a range of camera which include a 64 megapixel main camera, 16 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera. On the front of the device there is a 13 megapixel camera for Selfies.

The device will retail for CNY 4,599 which is about $705 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

