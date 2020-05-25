Huawei Enjoy Z 5G smartphone unveiled

Huawei has added a new smartphone to its range with the launch of the Enjoy Z 5G, the handset comes with a 6.57 inch LCD display that features a FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor and a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of include storage.

The handset comes with a 4000 mAh battery and 22.5W fast charging, it also comes with Android 10 and a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera, plus and 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The handset will be available in a choice of colors including, pink, blue and black and prices will start at CNY 1,699 which is about $238 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

