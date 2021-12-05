HTC Vivecon 2021 Keynote unveiling new VR headsets

If you missed this week’s presentation from HTC unveiling their new virtual reality headsets in the form of the HTC VIVE Pro 2 and VIVE Focus 3. You will be pleased to know that the keynote presentation has now been published to YouTube for your viewing pleasure. Enabling you to catch up on all the announcements from the first day of the event.

On the second day of the HTC Vivecon 2021 event ISV Partner & Developer Sessions will be taking place providing an opportunity for Industry experts, strategic partners and special guests take center stage for VIVECON’s Topic Sessions. “ive into our curated panels for the latest insight, thought-leadership, and opportunities in the virtual space”.

To learn more about the latest HTC VIVE Pro 2 and VIVE Focus 3 virtual reality headsets from HTC jump over to our previous article for videos, details and links to specifications.

Source : HTC

